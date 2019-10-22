President Donald Trump is coming under heavy criticism for referring to his impeachment process as a “lynching.”

“So some day, if a Democrat becomes President and the Republicans win the House, even by a tiny margin, they can impeach the President, without due process or fairness or any legal rights,” Trump wrote in a Tuesday morning tweet. “All Republicans must remember what they are witnessing here – a lynching.”

The remark has drawn strong condemnation from observers on both sides of the aisle. Here’s a sampling of the reaction:

You think this impeachment is a LYNCHING? What the hell is wrong with you? Do you know how many people who look like me have been lynched, since the inception of this country, by people who look like you. Delete this tweet. https://t.co/oTMhWo4awR — Bobby L. Rush (@RepBobbyRush) October 22, 2019

Lynching?! Sir, don’t you DARE invoke the darkness of America’s viciousness toward black people to defend your corruption. How dare you?!… https://t.co/rxoa5w9LaR — Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) October 22, 2019

Impeachment proceedings are the due process you nimrod. https://t.co/jkee0DGLCX — Ben (@BenHowe) October 22, 2019

A lynching?! 4,743 people were lynched in the US between 1882 – 1968, incl. 3,446 African Americans. Lynchings were crimes against humanity and an ugly part of our nation’s history of racial violence and brutality Sickened to see Trump’s gross misappropriation of this term today pic.twitter.com/L8Oi9m8xRk — Kristen Clarke (@KristenClarkeJD) October 22, 2019

It’s beyond shameful to use the word “lynching” to describe being held accountable for your actions. https://t.co/WS1yPy8CIE — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) October 22, 2019

It is not a lynching. Let’s not start dropping words that are important with real historic meaning where we water them down to nothing. https://t.co/6WDtPoV61Y — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) October 22, 2019

How DARE you invoke that term. https://t.co/e2d3tIveKM — Joe Madison (@MadisonSiriusXM) October 22, 2019

