comScore

Trump Under Fire for Calling Impeachment Process a ‘Lynching’: ‘How DARE You Invoke That Term’

By Joe DePaoloOct 22nd, 2019, 8:46 am

Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Donald Trump is coming under heavy criticism for referring to his impeachment process as a “lynching.”

“So some day, if a Democrat becomes President and the Republicans win the House, even by a tiny margin, they can impeach the President, without due process or fairness or any legal rights,” Trump wrote in a Tuesday morning tweet. “All Republicans must remember what they are witnessing here – a lynching.”

The remark has drawn strong condemnation from observers on both sides of the aisle. Here’s a sampling of the reaction:

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Joe DePaolo - Senior Editor

Joe DePaolo is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @joe_depaolo

You may also like: