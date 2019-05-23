President Donald Trump lashed out at CNN on Twitter Thursday evening, trashing the network’s ratings and singling out two of its top hosts: Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon.

“Wow! CNN Ratings are WAY DOWN, record lows,” Trump wrote. “People are getting tired of so many Fake Stories and Anti-Trump lies.”

“Chris Cuomo was rewarded for lowest morning ratings with a prime time spot – which is failing badly and not helping the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon!” he added.

The Media in Critic in chief started his evening tweeting out edited clips of Nancy Pelosi taken from Fox Business Network show Lou Dobbs Tonight, but it seems likely he switched over to CNN. After all, his broadside agains the network was published during Don Lemon’s show CNN Tonight. We’ll update this post if Lemon responds…

[Photo by Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images]

