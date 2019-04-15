Trump Unleashes on Pelosi and ‘Her Leader’ Ilhan Omar: She Has Made ‘Ungrateful U.S. HATE Statements’

President Donald Trump attacked Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Twitter Monday, suggesting the freshman lawmaker has control over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“Before Nancy, who has lost all control of Congress and is getting nothing done, decides to defend her leader, Rep. Omar, she should look at the anti-Semitic, anti-Israel and ungrateful U.S. HATE statements Omar has made,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “She is out of control, except for her control of Nancy!”

For the last few days, Trump has joined in accusing Omar of denigrating 9/11 with her recent speech where she described the terror attack as “some people did something.” The congresswoman claimed on Sunday night that she has seen an uptick in threats to her life ever since Trump tweeted a video that spliced footage from her remarks with clips of the 9/11 attacks.

Trump’s mention of Pelosi is continuing criticism that started Sunday night, when he panned her 60 Minutes interview as a “puff piece.” Pelosi recently condemned Trump‘s “dangerous” Omar video while announcing that she is requesting increased security arrangement for the congresswoman.

