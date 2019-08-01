Hours ahead of his Thursday night rally in Cincinnati, OH, President Donald Trump gave a vague response when asked about how he’s deal with “send her back” chants from the crowd.

Speaking with reporters outside the White House, the president wouldn’t say if he was prepared to tell his supporters to stop the racist taunt — directed at Somali-born Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) — should they chant it Thursday night.

“We have a great group of people,” Trump said. “They love our country. They love the job we’re doing. When they see the kind of people that want to represent us from the last two nights, that’s not what they want. I don’t know, I can’t tell you whether or not they’re going to do that chant. If they do the chant, we’ll have to see what happens.”

A reporter followed-up, asking directly “Will you stop them?”

Trump was non-committal.

“I don’t know that you can stop people,” the president said. said. “I don’t know that you can. We will see we can do. I would prefer they don’t. But if they do it, we’ll have to make a decision then.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com