President Donald Trump admitted something his own intelligence agencies have long argued: that Russia interfered in 2016 to help get him elected.

“I had nothing to do with Russia helping me get elected,” Trump wrote in a tweet Thursday morning, while lashing out at the Mueller investigation. The tweet was deleted shortly afterwards — though bizarrely re-posted with no edits — and Trump walked back his claim in comments to reporters on the White House lawn.

“No, Russia did not help me get elected,” Trump said when asked about his admission. “You know who got me elected? I got me elected.”

In his press conference Wednesday, Mueller emphasized the Russian intelligence operation to interfere in the 2016 election in order to damage Hillary Clinton, arguing the Wikileaks dumps of hacked emails “were designed and timed to interfere with our election and to damage a presidential candidate.”

Despite the conclusions of Mueller’s report, Trump does not appear prepared to admit that those efforts were carried out to help him, which he sees as an offensive challenge to the legitimacy of his victory.

