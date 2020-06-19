Trump Warns GOP Moderates to Fall in Line, Gleefully Recalls Those Who Crossed Him and Lost: Some Senators ‘Want to Be Cute’

President Donald Trump is warning moderate Republicans not to cross him.

In an interview with Politico, the president gleefully rattled off a list of now-former senators who turned their back on him and are now out of office — in an apparent effort to intimidate the likes of Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) and other Republican senators trying to distance themselves from the president.

Among those who Trump invoked were Bob Corker — a Tennessee Republican who did not seek reelection in 2018.

“I went after him,” Trump said. “No longer a senator.”

He also took on Nevada’s Dean Heller — who lost his seat in 2018 to Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-NV).

“How did it work out for the great senator of Nevada?” Trump said. “Not too good.”

And then, Trump mentioned one of his most well-known foils, Jeff Flake — who did not run for reelection in 2018 amid lagging poll numbers.

“He went from 54 percent to 3,” Trump said — although it was unclear what poll and metric he was citing.

Republican senators, on several recent occasions, have sought to distance themselves from the president. On June 2, many went out of their way to avoid comment on Trump’s Bible photo op outside St. John’s Episcopal Church. They did the same thing on June 9 after the president’s smear of an elderly protester.

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) is among those who did condemn the president, calling him out for using the Bible as a “political prop.” And Collins did not accompany the president on his trip to her home state of Maine last week.

“We will, on occasion, have some senators that want to be cute,” Trump told Politico. “And they don’t want to embrace their president.”

