Trump Was Reportedly Concerned About Don McGahn Wearing a Wire

Amid special counsel Robert Muller‘s investigation, President Donald Trump was so paranoid about White House counsel Don McGhan that he voiced concerns about McGhan surreptitiously recording him, according to a report from Axios.

A source told the outlet that Trump made the remark while wondering aloud near the end of McGhan’s time as White House counsel.

In the summer of 2017, the president requested McGhan fire the special counsel but the White House counsel refused and ultimately resigned and testified to Mueller’s team.

Sections of the Mueller report reference McGahn’s thoughts during the incident.

“McGahn recalled that the President was more direct, saying something like, ‘Call Rod, tell Rod that Mueller has conflicts and can’t be the Special Counsel.’ McGahn recalled the President telling him ‘Mueller has to go’ and ‘Call me back when you do it,'” the Mueller report reads. “McGahn understood the President to be saying that the Special Counsel had to be removed by [Deputy Attorney General Rod] Rosenstein.”

“McGahn recalled that he had already said no to the President’s request and he was worn down, so he just wanted to get off the phone,” the report continues. “McGahn recalled feeling trapped because he did not plan to follow the President’s directive but did not know what he would say the next time the President called… McGahn decided he had to resign.”

While McGahn was talked out of resigning at that time, he did not follow through with Trump’s requests.

