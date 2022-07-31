Former President Donald Trump made bizarre claims in a post on his social media platform Truth Social about President Joe Biden’s health, after the White House announced his Covid-19 rebound.

Just days after Biden was given the all-clear to resume activities following his recovery from Covid-19, the President tested positive once again. According to the statement from Dr. Kevin O’Connor, the president’s physician, Biden is not experiencing any symptoms but will continue to isolate himself at the White House until he tests negative.

The doctor noted that this is not uncommon as “rebound” positive cases are “observed in a small percentage of patients treated with Paxlovid.” The president is expected to recover well, as he is asymptomatic as well as being fully vaccinated and boosted twice.

Trump took to Truth Social with the news of Biden’s rebound infection, rattling off wild conspiracies about the president having dementia and some recycled baseless claims of fraud during the 2020 election.

The former president joked that Biden “is thinking of moving, part-time, to one of those beautiful Wisconsin Nursing Homes,” where Trump insinuates election fraud took place.

“Get well soon, Joe!” Trump concluded.

Ironically, many have speculated that Trump himself may have dementia, including one of his closest and longest-standing allies former senior advisor Steve Bannon. MSNBC host Joe Scarborough claimed that sources alleged that Trump’s mental acuity was in a decline.

Trump’s Media and Technology Group owns Truth Social, which was launched shortly after he was permanently banned from Twitter for his actions following the Capitol riots of January 6th. The former president has used the platform recently to rant about his media critics and political opponents. The social media platform has been slow to gain significant traction.

Earlier this month, Trump and his son, Donald Trump Jr. were removed from Truth Social’s board, just weeks before the company was served federal subpoenas.

