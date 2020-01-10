Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

President Donald Trump spoke with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham in an interview airing tonight, and at one point Ingraham asked POTUS about this week’s royal drama.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are stepping back from their senior roles in the royal family, setting off a whirlwind of gossip and speculation about what’s been going on behind the scenes and why they would make that decision.

In a preview released by Fox News, Ingraham asked Trump if he would give Her Majesty any advice on the “rogue royals.”

“I think it’s said,” Trump said.

He praised the job the Queen has done and said, “I don’t want to get into the whole thing, but… I just have such respect for the queen, I don’t think this should be happening to her.”

