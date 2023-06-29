Trump, Who Has Repeatedly Denounced His Political Persecution, Has Called for At Least 27 Of His Political Rivals to Be Jailed: Report

It’s funny how times change, the tables turn, and now Donald Trump faces serious legal trouble after years of claiming his political opponents are criminals.

When Trump’s political life more or less began in 2015, he rose to the presidency with countless claims about Hillary Clinton’s corruption in connection with her private server scandal. He repeatedly threatened to have her thrown in prison — with the “lock her up!” chant becoming a common staple of his political events.

In spite of that, the former secretary of state was never charged for a crime after prosecutors determined they couldn’t prove she acted under the corrupt intent necessary to convict her.

Now the shoe is on the other foot since Trump faces 37 federal criminal counts of conspiracy, obstruction of justice and violations of the Espionage Act. These accusations stem from his improper, willful retainment of classified documents (which he admitted were “secret” and he could no longer declassify them) and his obstruction of the government’s efforts to retrieve them.

This follows Trump’s indictment in New York for allegedly falsifying business records to conceal hush money payments. Trump also faces ongoing legal scrutiny for his actions related to the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol, and also his effort to pressure Georgia state officials to help flip the state for him in the 2020 election.

Trump has repeatedly portrayed himself as a martyr while blasting his legal troubles as a political persecution by a corrupt justice system.

“Crooked Joe Biden pressed deranged Jack Smith to do this fake indictment on me in order to take the pressure off the fact that they caught Joe Biden stealing $5 million,” Trump declared on Truth Social. He later seethed “This continuing Witch Hunt is another ELECTION INTERFERENCE Scam. They are cheaters and thugs!”

But it turns out that, in addition to Hillary Clinton, there are lots of people Trump has wanted to see locked up. ABC News compiled a list of Trump’s opponents, defectors and others who got in his way and found the former president has called for at least 27 of his political rivals to be thrown in jail.

Here are just a few examples:

Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden:

If I were a Democrat instead of a Republican, I think everybody would have been in jail a long time ago, and I’m talking with 50 year sentences. It’s a disgrace what’s happened this is the greatest political scam, hoax in the history of our country. And people should be going to jail for this stuff and hopefully, a lot of people are going to have to pay

John Bolton:

“What he did do is he took classified information, and he published it during a presidency… I believe that he’s a criminal, and I believe, frankly, he should go to jail for that.”

Adam Schiff:

“He made up the conversation. He lied. If he didn’t do that in the halls of Congress, he’d be thrown in jail.”

Marco Rubio:

Here’s the transcript from an attack ad Trump ran against Rubio in which he suggested the senator should’ve been charged for defrauding the Republican Party. Trump was accusing Rubio of intentionally misusing a Republican Party credit card to pay for home improvements which Rubio later paid back to the GOP.

Corrupt Marco Rubio has spent years defrauding the people of Florida. As a legislator, he flipped on a key vote after making a quick $200,000 from selling his house to the mother of the bill’s lobbyist. He used the Republican Party’s credit card to pave his driveway and to live it up in Las Vegas, and when he got caught, he said he had used the wrong credit card. But he had used the same Republican Party card for six flights between Miami and Tallahassee, then billed the state for the same airline tickets and pocketed the cash until, once again, he got caught.

Rod Rosenstein, Robert Mueller, Loretta Lynch, Huma Abedin and More:

Here’s the photoshopped image Trump retweeted in a broad swipe at his enemies:

The list goes on and on.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com