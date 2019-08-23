

Former White House Communications Director — and recent convert to the legion of anti-Trump cable news contributors — Anthony Scaramucci called on his Twitter followers to contact their “public servants and ask them to act…” in an apparent plea to encourage Federal legislators to intervene with what many see as an increasingly unstable President Donald Trump.

Scarmucci recently converted to criticizing Trump roughly two weeks ago, after he saw Trump’s political rhetoric as perniciously divisive and racist. On a late Friday in August, however, in response to a curious set of Tweets in which Trump suggested his Fed Chairman Jay Powell was a bigger enemy than Chinese Chairman Xi Xiaoping, Scarmucci went a step further than he’d gone before by asking for the public to encourage some sort of legislative intervention.

Scarmucci tweeted:

We are now living in an American Nightmare scenario where we elected a MAD NIGHT KING. The last two weeks have been full blown TRUMPNOBYL and it will continue to get worse. Please call your public servants and ask them to act. . . https://t.co/ShpWH5FR8T — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) August 23, 2019

Scaramucci plays from the same hyperbolic playbook as President Trump, but seeing as the Dow Jones index has tanked immediately after Trump’s odd demand that American countries no longer do business with China (a power with which he is not vested) perhaps Scaramucci is being earnest in this request?

