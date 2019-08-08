comScore

Trump’s Deputy DNI is Resigning and Insiders Warn Her ‘Pressured Departure’ is Bad News: Patriot ‘Purged’ for a Sycophant

By Joe DePaoloAug 8th, 2019, 7:01 pm

The latest impending departure from President Donald Trump‘s White House may not involve one of the administration’s most high-profile names, but it’s a departure that insiders are warning could have serious implications.

In a pair of Thursday afternoon tweets, the president announced that Sue Gordon — the deputy director of national intelligence — will resign her post effective Aug. 15.

“Sue Gordon is a great professional with a long and distinguished career,” Trump wrote. “I have gotten to know Sue over the past 2 years and have developed great respect for her. Sue has announced she will be leaving on August 15, which …. coincides with the retirement of Dan Coats. A new Acting Director of National Intelligence will be named shortly.”

But many observers say that there was heavy support for Gordon to take over the top job. Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC), who chairs the Senate Intelligence Committee, expressed dismay at Gordon’s departure.

“Sue Gordon’s retirement is a significant loss for our Intelligence Community,” Burr said in a statement. “In more than three decades of public service, Sue earned the respect and admiration of her colleagues with her patriotism and vision.”

Others in Washington say the ramifications could be devastating:

