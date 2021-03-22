Donald Trump’s interview with Harris Faulkner came to a bizarre conclusion as the former president and the Fox News host awkwardly exchanged over who initiated their conversation.

Trump used most of his time on The Faulkner Focus to tout his administration and blast President Joe Biden over his response to the immigration crisis on the U.S. southern border. Things really went sideways at one point when Faulkner falsely reported the resignation of DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, just to walk it back seconds later.

As the interview neared the end, Faulkner brought up Trump’s Sunday night slam on Mayorkas while remarking that most former presidents tend to step out of the spotlight after they leave office.

“Most ex-presidents like yourself don’t weigh in at this level,” she said. “Why did you feel you needed to on this issue?”

“Well, you called me. I didn’t call you in all fairness,” Trump responded. Faulkner’s retort to that was “you wrote the statement last night.”

From there, Trump waxed on about how the Biden administrations “destroying our country,” said “they are destroying it with woke,” and had a freewheeling tear against cancel culture. Faulkner eventually moved to wrap the interview, saying “we did call you and we’re glad you did, and we now have more information than we had on some of the issues with your border policies as well and thankful for your time.”

Faulkner’s remarks come after Fox adopted an interesting standard for when it’s appropriate for ex-presidents to comment on their successors. Mediaite previously noted that the network ripped Barack Obama for his criticisms of Trump, but raised no objections as Trump blasts his successor and carries on with the “big lie” that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]