'BONKERS'

Trump’s Latest Unhinged Oval Office Presser Mocked on Twitter: His Mental State is ‘Getting Markedly Worse’

By Caleb EcarmaOct 2nd, 2019, 2:11 pm

During Donald Trump’s first talks with the press since a report on his proposal to build an alligator and snake-filled moat on the U.S.-Mexico border, the president went on several tirades lashing out against the media, Democrats, and his own intelligence community in one of his crazier Oval Office rants.

The president’s candid comments in the White House on Wednesday included accusing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) of running a needle-infested “tent city” in her San Francisco district, denying “stupid” reports on him calling for border moats and shooting migrants in the legs to slow them down, and repeatedly suggesting that Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) can’t carry Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s “blank-strap” — a self-censored reference to the term “jock-strap.”

Trump, who made the comments while seated next to the president of Finland, also doubled down on his calls for Schiff to be removed from office and tried for treason for “making up the words of the president of the United States.”

Journalists and media figures responded to Trump’s unhinged broadsides against political enemies with mockery, while also questioning his mental fitness after the bonkers rant.

Check out a few of the media reactions below:

Caleb Ecarma

Caleb Ecarma

