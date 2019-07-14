CNN anchor Brian Stelter was stunned by President Donald Trump’s tweets directed at Democratic congresswomen, calling Trump’s suggestion that they leave the U.S. “straight-up racist.”

Stelter began Sunday’s edition of Reliable Sources by discussing Trump’s wild social media summit, noting “These smears, these lies, this misinformation that comes mostly on the right from pro-Trump websites … They are softening the ground for straight-up racism out of the president’s Twitter account.”

Stelter read Trump’s tweets aloud, then noted with bemusement that “The president is talking about Democratic congresswomen who need to go back to where they’re from.”

That observation was followed by six full seconds of stunned silence from Stelter, who then threw up his arms and said “It’s 2019. We’re two and a half years into the Trump presidency and his racism is becoming more obvious, more frightening.”

“There are millions of Americans, black and brown Americans, who knows what he means when he says ‘go back to where you came from.=’,” Stelter continued. “They have heard those words in the school yard, behind their backs at work. That kind of racism that Americans have been fighting against for decades is coming from the president’s Twitter feed.”

Trump tweeted earlier that progressive lawmakers Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) should “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”

Stelter, who was also moderating a discussion on the pro-Trump media world, said “I want to relate this to the media by pointing out the ground has been softened for this stuff from the president by this collection of pro-Trump bloggers, radio hosts, television stars who somehow think it’s acceptable to attack fellow Americans like this.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com