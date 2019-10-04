Fox News host Tucker Carlson and fellow Daily Caller co-founder Neil Patel criticized Republicans for attempting to spin President Donald Trump’s controversial Ukraine call “as a good” thing in an article published Thursday evening.

“Donald Trump should not have been on the phone with a foreign head of state encouraging another country to investigate his political opponent, Joe Biden,” declared Carlson and Patel in a column for the Daily Caller. “Some Republicans are trying, but there’s no way to spin this as a good idea.”

“Like a lot of things Trump does, it was pretty over-the-top,” they continued. “Once those in control of our government use it to advance their political goals, we become just another of the world’s many corrupt countries. America is better than that.”

The two, however, argued that President Trump’s Ukraine call is still not “an impeachable offense”

“Impeaching a president is the most extreme and anti-democratic remedy we have in our system of government. A fundamental cornerstone of our entire system is to respect the will of the voters,” they explained. “The American people elected Trump president of the United States, though a huge part of our political class has never been able to stomach it. They think Trump is unfit to be our president […] Our political class wants to take the most recent election away from the voters.”

They added, “Millions of Americans voted for Trump to try to shock our political system into finally listening to their concerns. How do you suppose they’ll feel about a system that instead removes Trump from our democracy? You don’t have to be an especially deep thinker to realize this is a recipe for social upheaval.”

