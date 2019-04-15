comScore

Twitter Calls Out Trump For Slamming Rep. Ilhan Omar: ‘A Transparent, Islamophobic Dog-Whistle’

By Joe DePaoloApr 15th, 2019, 10:40 am

President Donald Trump is being called out following a Monday morning tweet in which he blasted Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN).

The tweet in question saw Trump accuse Omar of making “ungrateful U.S. HATE statements.”

“Before Nancy, who has lost all control of Congress and is getting nothing done, decides to defend her leader, Rep. Omar, she should look at the anti-Semitic, anti-Israel and ungrateful U.S. HATE statements Omar has made,” Trump wrote. “She is out of control, except for her control of Nancy!”

The call out on Twitter was immediate. Here’s a sampling:

