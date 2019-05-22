Donald Trump Jr. is about to write a book. And naturally, observers on Twitter have some ideas for a potential title — with some of those suggestion being, as you’d imagine, less than earnest.

Center Street Books, an imprint of Hachette, will publish the tome from President Donald Trump‘s son — which will deal with politics, current events, and a the future of the MAGA movement.

But far be it for subject matter to get in the way of a snappy title. Here’s just a sampling of the suggestions:

The Art Of The Shitheel #DonJrBookTitles — Tara Dublin (@taradublinrocks) May 22, 2019

The Son Also Lie…ses #DonJrBookTitles — Will Bunch (@Will_Bunch) May 22, 2019

Crime and No Punishment #DonJrBookTitles — Grant Stern (@grantstern) May 22, 2019

“I(f) I did it: Confessions of Collusion” #DonJrBookTitles — Matt Smith (@Matt_____Smith) May 22, 2019

@DonaldJTrumpJr got a book deal! My #DonJrBookTitles

“Collu$ion 4 Dummies”

“To Russia With Love”

“Born With A Silver Spoon”

“White Privileged A$$hole”

“Daddy Made Me Do It”

“$on Of A Tweeting Man”

“Dumb & Dumber (Which Brother Am I?)”

“How To Get Away With Collu$ion” — Del Shores (@DelShores) May 22, 2019

Midnight in the Garden of Federal Prison

This Fart is a Lonely Hunter

Brief Interview with a Hideous Man’s Son#DonJrBookTitles — Deb (@debontherocks) May 22, 2019

Not My Dad’s Favorite#donjrbooktitles — Emily Brandwin (@CIAspygirl) May 22, 2019

#DonJrBookTitles Ted Cruz is more likable than I am. — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) May 22, 2019

Dumb and Dumbest: The tale of a father-son grifter team #DonJrBookTitles — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) May 22, 2019

And even Ivanka Trump got in on the fun:

