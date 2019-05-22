comScore

Twitter is Going Absolutely Wild With Potential Titles For Don Jr.’s New Book: ‘The Art of the Sh*theel’

By Joe DePaoloMay 22nd, 2019, 3:51 pm

Twitter Reacts to Don Jr. Inking Book Deal

Donald Trump Jr. is about to write a book. And naturally, observers on Twitter have some ideas for a potential title — with some of those suggestion being, as you’d imagine, less than earnest.

Center Street Books, an imprint of Hachette, will publish the tome from President Donald Trump‘s son — which will deal with politics, current events, and a the future of the MAGA movement.

But far be it for subject matter to get in the way of a snappy title. Here’s just a sampling of the suggestions:

And even Ivanka Trump got in on the fun:

