Twitter is Going Absolutely Wild With Potential Titles For Don Jr.’s New Book: ‘The Art of the Sh*theel’
Donald Trump Jr. is about to write a book. And naturally, observers on Twitter have some ideas for a potential title — with some of those suggestion being, as you’d imagine, less than earnest.
Center Street Books, an imprint of Hachette, will publish the tome from President Donald Trump‘s son — which will deal with politics, current events, and a the future of the MAGA movement.
But far be it for subject matter to get in the way of a snappy title. Here’s just a sampling of the suggestions:
The Art Of The Shitheel #DonJrBookTitles
— Tara Dublin (@taradublinrocks) May 22, 2019
The Son Also Lie…ses #DonJrBookTitles
— Will Bunch (@Will_Bunch) May 22, 2019
Crime and No Punishment #DonJrBookTitles
— Grant Stern (@grantstern) May 22, 2019
“I(f) I did it: Confessions of Collusion” #DonJrBookTitles
— Matt Smith (@Matt_____Smith) May 22, 2019
@DonaldJTrumpJr got a book deal! My #DonJrBookTitles
“Collu$ion 4 Dummies”
“To Russia With Love”
“Born With A Silver Spoon”
“White Privileged A$$hole”
“Daddy Made Me Do It”
“$on Of A Tweeting Man”
“Dumb & Dumber (Which Brother Am I?)”
“How To Get Away With Collu$ion”
— Del Shores (@DelShores) May 22, 2019
Midnight in the Garden of Federal Prison
This Fart is a Lonely Hunter
Brief Interview with a Hideous Man’s Son#DonJrBookTitles
— Deb (@debontherocks) May 22, 2019
#DonJrBookTitles
“I’m a Big Shooter”
— Nick Offerman (@Nick_Offerman) May 22, 2019
steal big, steal little #donjrbooktitles https://t.co/lQ9JIY4Lsp
— Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) May 22, 2019
American Idiot #DonJrBookTitles
— Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) May 22, 2019
Not My Dad’s Favorite#donjrbooktitles
— Emily Brandwin (@CIAspygirl) May 22, 2019
#DonJrBookTitles Ted Cruz is more likable than I am.
— Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) May 22, 2019
Dumb and Dumbest: The tale of a father-son grifter team #DonJrBookTitles
— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) May 22, 2019
And even Ivanka Trump got in on the fun:
When #DonJrBookTitles is trending on Twitter…@EricTrump @LaraLeaTrump @TiffanyATrump @kimguilfoyle and I are having some fun with this one! 😝
— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) May 22, 2019
[photo via Scott Olson/Getty Images]
