Monday evening President Donald Trump announced via Twitter that he had directed his team to assist with GSA and President-elect Joe Biden’s team in the transition of a new administration. Many pundits either saw this as a first step towards a concession, or as close a concession President Trump will ever make, but a clear indication that he was preparing for his post-presidency.

Since then, however, Trump has gone all-in on making sure his Twitter audience knows that he is NOT conceding, and has continued to promote a mish-mash of content that ranges from fantastical to the absurd. And in this instance, maybe both.

The commander in chief retweeted something from Rep. Paul Gosar that included an affidavit from an “IT expert” and alleged specific voter irregularities that lay at the foundation of Trump’s continued legal efforts (of which he has lost nearly every case thus far.)

Do not read this affidavit from an IT expert. We know what is documented here is impossible as the Maricopa County Supervisors told us everything is fine and go back to sleep and pay your taxes and wear a mask. And leftist reporters told us to move on. https://t.co/M7J9IZ1cfk — Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) November 23, 2020

Unfortunately for the president, the specific affidavit is from a failed lawsuit filed by Sidney Powell. Oh, and the lawsuit mistook data from both Michigan and Minnesota (two states it should be noted both starts with the letter “M.”) This doubling-down at a failed and incompetent legal effort seemed a perfect metaphor for the Trump campaign, and was too good of a target to pass up in ridicule on Twitter, a social media platform fertile for such mockery. To wit:

Trump just retweeted a Republican congressman sharing an affidavit that confuses the states of Michigan and Minnesota from a failed lawsuit by a QAnon-slogan spouting conspiracy theorist. The affidavit is "Exhibit Q." A Turducken of disinformation. https://t.co/nstTVeiCHX pic.twitter.com/z3rIgJ6yCY — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) November 24, 2020

This is nuts. It was established days ago that this "expert" mistakenly (one presumes) and sloppily used data from Minnesota precincts to claim overvotes in Michigan. Yet Gosar, and by RT the president, continue to cite the affidavit as evidence of fraud. https://t.co/uxI73EMjds — William W. Cummings (@wwcummings) November 24, 2020

Retweeted by President Trump this morning: This affidavit has been debunked time and time again… https://t.co/SrzWyuR1RL https://t.co/KawgVGe6mg — Evan Schreiber (@SchreiberEvan) November 24, 2020

