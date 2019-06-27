U.S. women’s soccer team captain Megan Rapinoe is not backing down — despite President Donald Trump’s recent tweets blasting her.

Trump slammed Rapinoe on Twitter Wednesday for her national anthem protests, and for saying she will not go to the “fucking White House” even if her team was invited. During a press conference on Thursday, Rapinoe told reporters “I stand by the comments that I made about not wanting to go to the White House — with the exception of the expletive.”

“I think obviously entering with a lot of passion considering how much time and passion and pride we take in the platform that we have and using it for good and for leaving the game in a better place in hopefully the world and a better place. I don’t think I would want to go and I would encourage my teammates to think hard about lending that platform or having that co-opted by an administration that doesn’t feel the same way and doesn’t fight for the same things that we fight for.”

She concluded by saying she wouldn’t take any more questions on the matter.

Watch above, via ESPN

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com