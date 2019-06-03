A U.K. teen honored President Donald Trump’s arrival to the country by mowing a massive phallic image and the words “climate change is real” into a field near the Hatfield Heath airport in Essex.

18-year-old Ollie Nancarrow, whose family owns the lawn next to the airfield, also mowed the words “Oi Trump” and a polar bear adjacent to the giant penis. The teen said that he wrote the message to note that Trump’s anti-climate reform policies are not accepted in the U.K. and to promote his enviro-friendly marketplace, Born Eco.

“Donald Trump and his denial of climate change are not welcome and I want him to be fully aware of that when he flies into Stansted on Monday,” Nancarrow told the Bishop’s Stortford Independent.

While Trump has not acknowledged the warm greeting yet, the president did begin quickly attacking one of his U.K. opponents immediately upon landing in the country this morning.

“.@SadiqKhan, who by all accounts has done a terrible job as Mayor of London, has been foolishly “nasty” to the visiting President of the United States, by far the most important ally of the United Kingdom. He is a stone cold loser who should focus on crime in London, not me,” Trump tweeted today. “Kahn reminds me very much of our very dumb and incompetent Mayor of NYC, de Blasio, who has also done a terrible job – only half his height. In any event, I look forward to being a great friend to the United Kingdom, and am looking very much forward to my visit. Landing now!”

The president is expected to be met by thousands of protesters for an anti-Trump in demonstration Trafalgar Square when he appears in London tomorrow.

