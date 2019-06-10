Vice President Mike Pence Hails ‘Transparency’ of Deal to Hand Over Mueller Report Evidence

Vice President Mike Pence says he supports a deal that could give House Democrats new underlying evidence in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report.

Pence made the comments to NBC News’ Kristen Welker in a preview clip shown on MSNBC’s Meet the Press Daily.

WATCH: Vice President Mike Pence tells @kwelkernbc that he supports the deal between DOJ and House Democrats to hand over evidence from the Mueller investigation. #MTPDaily@VP: “I couldn’t be more proud to have been part of an Administration that provided such transparency.” pic.twitter.com/oWcjU8s2cH — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) June 10, 2019

“You support the DOJ handing over this underlying evidence?” Welker asked.

“The president has made it clear that attorney general and the Department of Justice,” Pence said before saying he supports the deal.

“I couldn’t be more proud to have been part of an administration that provided such transparency,” Pence said.

House Judiciary Chair Jerry Nadler said earlier Monday that he reached a deal with the DOJ that will allow him to obtain “key evidence” from the redacted portions of Mueller’s obstruction of justice report regarding President Donald Trump.

In exchange, Nadler said he will postpone votes to hold Attorney General Bill Barr in criminal contempt of Congress, but reserved the right to press the issue in the future.

Watch above, via NBC

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com