Vice President Mike Pence sat down with Fox News host Jeanine Pirro in an interview, where he said he doesn’t think the House will have the votes to impeach Donald Trump.

“I know Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi announced articles of impeachment, but I have to tell you I served in the Congress for 12 years and I don’t think it’s a foregone conclusion that Democrats can get the votes to pass articles of impeachment,” Pence said in the interview broadcast Saturday, boasting of job numbers and conservative judges appointed to court seats.

“Literally everywhere I go, I hear Americans telling me they can’t be more proud of the progress this president made. Our economy is booming,” he continued.

“It’s ironic that Speaker Pelosi says they are defending democracy. What they are doing is trying to overturn the results of our democratically elected president. I think the American people see through it. The Democrats are beating up on this president because they know they can’t beat this president in 2020,” Pence continued.

“There was no illicit plan to extort the Ukrainian president. The president released the transcript that proves no quid pro quo,” Pence told Pirro, about the impeachment investigation arguing Trump pressured Ukraine for his own personal political benefit.

Watch above, via Fox News.

