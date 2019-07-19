New York Times contributing op-ed writer Wajahat Ali called out Republicans on Friday, noting that their decision to step up to racism or not will ultimately “decide the future of the country for the next two or three years.”

Ali, who is also a CNN contributor, made his comments during a panel discussion with Anderson Cooper and Scott Jennings Friday night.

Referring to President Donald Trump‘s flip-flop on his views towards the ‘send her back’ chant that broke out at his rally on Wednesday, Cooper noted that Trump did not seem “confused.”

Cooper continued on: “He said one thing in the moment, you know, maybe the last person in the room had been a member of his family or something telling him, you know, he shouldn’t say that, but now, clearly, today he had the opportunity to, you know, talk about why he felt uncomfortable or why it’s not good to chant that. Instead, you know, he just fully backed everybody in that room.”

“Yeah, racists are going to racist. This is the feature, not the bug,” Ali replied, noting Trump has been racist “since the 70s.”

He then pointed out that Trump had ample opportunity to stop the rally chant but instead chose to “bathe and luxuriate” in it for 13 seconds.

“I don’t know about you, but when I want to stop someone, I stop them. I don’t stand there for 13 seconds and bathe and luxuriate in this racism,” he stressed.

Then turning to the GOP, Ali said that now is the time Republicans can choose to cast themselves as either a “hero or villain.”

“This is the scene in the movie, Anderson, where the Republicans get to be the hero or villain,” Ali continued on. “The crisis point.”

“Are you going to step up to Donald Trump’s racism? Are you going to be Mitt Romney, Ben Sasse, Susan Collins or Jeff Flake and do a strongly worded tweet or are you going say this is hateful?”

He further stressed: “This is literally the scene in the movie, Anderson, where it will decide the future of the country for the next two or three years. I say that without any hyperbole.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com