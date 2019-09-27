Another stunning report dropped tonight, this one concerning President Donald Trump’s infamous 2017 conversation with Russian officials in the Oval Office.

Per the Washington Post, Trump said he was “unconcerned” about Russian election interference because “the United States did the same in other countries”:

[The comments] prompted alarmed White House officials to limit access to the remarks to an unusually small number of people, according to three former officials with knowledge of the matter… A memorandum summarizing the meeting was limited to all but a few officials with the highest security clearances in an attempt to keep the president’s comments from being disclosed publicly, according to the former officials, who requested anonymity to discuss sensitive matters.

The three former officials who spoke to the Post even claim that during the meeting “Trump also seemed to invite Russia to interfere in other countries’ elections.”

Another former official characterized some of Trump’s comments in the meeting as “I could have a great relationship with you guys, but you know, our press.” They also expressed how stunning it was to understand how “accommodating” Trump was in giving Russia a “free pass” on certain things.

This new report comes on the heels of the whistleblower complaint released this week and reports on how the transcript of Trump’s call with the president of Ukraine was moved to a separate system. Tonight, prior to the Post‘s report, CNN reported the White House restricted access to Trump’s calls with Vladimir Putin and Mohammed bin Salman.

