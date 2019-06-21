comScore

Washington Examiner Reporter to Critic Who Called His NY Times-FBI Story Disgraceful: ‘Fair Criticism’

By Connor MannionJun 21st, 2019, 1:10 pm

A writer for the Washington Examiner didn’t argue with reporter Yashar Ali’s assessment that his writing was “disgraceful” after President Donald Trump amplified his reporting to attack The New York Times.

Ali called the story written by the Examiner’s Daniel Chaitin “disgraceful” and accused the Examiner of “spread[ing] misleading framing about how the press works.”

Chaitin later responded to Ali, acknowledging that Ali’s terming the story “disgraceful” is “fair criticism.”

Chaitin’s story seemed to frame The New York Times sending an email to the FBI press office seeking comment as illegally feeding information to the FBI.

The Examiner’s report was amplified by Trump today, who accused the Times of “feeding false stories about me” to the FBI.

