WATCH: 10 Years Ago Today Obama and Seth Meyers Roasted Trump Into a Presidential Run

Ten years ago today, President Barack Obama exacted revenge on Donald Trump in the form of a humiliating roast at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

The reason for the roast was Trump’s quest, waged on his Twitter account and in his weekly appearances on Fox & Friends, to convince the world that the first Black president was not actually born in the United States (subtle). Trump had also been hinting at a presidential run at the time. Pair that with his reputation as a gaudy clown, the Celebrity Apprentice host was a plump target for jokes on the night of April 30, 2011.

Obama had released his birth certificate days before the dinner, and his speech was delivered as he authorized, unbeknownst the audience at the time, the raid to kill Osama Bin Laden.

“No one is happier, no one is prouder to put this birth certificate matter to rest than the Donald,” Obama said. “That’s because he can finally get back to focusing on the issues that matter, like: Did we fake the moon landing? What really happened in Roswell? And where are Biggie and Tupac?”

He also mocked the rumors, spread around by Trump, that Trump was running for president.

“All kidding aside, obviously, we all know about your credentials and breadth of experience,” he said. “For example, no, seriously, just recently in an episode of Celebrity Apprentice, at the steakhouse, the men’s cooking team did not impress the judges from Omaha Steaks. And there was a lot of blame to go around, but you, Mr. Trump, recognized that the real problem was a lack of leadership and so, ultimately, you didn’t blame Little John or Meatloaf — you fired Gary Busey. And these are the kinds of decisions that would keep me up at night. Well handled, sir. Well handled.”

Throughout the evening, the camera panned to Trump, who appeared stone-faced.

While the roast was seen by many as a triumphant skewering of a reality TV host and his ugly attempts to cast the president as foreign, Trump would get his own revenge five years later, beating Obama’s would-be successor Hillary Clinton to become the actual president of the United States, a role he used to roll back Obama policies.

Many have speculated that the evening was what drove Trump to run for president in 2016.

“That evening of public abasement, rather than sending Mr. Trump away, accelerated his ferocious efforts to gain stature in the political world,” Maggie Haberman reported in the New York Times in 2016.

There is some debate, however, as to whether it was actually that night that pushed Trump, a man who had flirted with higher office for decades, to finally launch a bid for the presidency.

Washington Post reporter Roxanne Roberts sat near Trump at the dinner (Fun/grim fact: The Post actually invited Trump to the event). She has dismissed the idea that Trump was so enraged by the roasting that he embarked on a quest to prove his bullies wrong.

Roberts said that Trump actually smiled through Obama’s jokes, but was less pleased with those delivered by WHCD host Seth Meyers, who also made cracks at Trump’s expense that night.

“The president was making jokes about me,” Trump told Roberts in an interview in 2016. “I was having a great time. I was so honored. I was actually so honored. And honestly, he delivered them well.”

Regarding Meyers, Trump told Roberts: “I didn’t like his routine. His was too nasty, out of order.”

Meyers’s jokes were indeed brutal.

“Donald Trump has been saying that he will run for president as a Republican — which is surprising, since I just assumed that he was running as a joke,” went one.

Despite Roberts’s attempt to rebut the conventional wisdom, Meyers himself believes his set had something to do with Trump as the 45th president.

“I made fun of him in 2011,” Meyers said in a 2017 interview. “That’s the night he decided to run. I kicked the hornet’s nest — you just rubbed the hornet’s head. It’s not the outcome I wanted, but that’s history. I got a man elected president. I want my points.”

