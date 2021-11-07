Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie appeared to go after former President Donald Trump at a Republican forum — and got an icy response from the crowd after he did so.

Speaking at a leadership meeting for the Republican Jewish Coalition in Las Vegas Saturday, the former New Jersey governor took a veiled swipe at Trump’s continued, baseless claims about the 2020 election.

“Winning campaigns look forward not backwards” Christie said earning only smattering applause.Noting the less-than-enthusiastic response, Christie implored: “That deserves applause. Because if we don’t get it we are going to lose…2020 ”is over”@jwpetersnyt covering @RJC

“Let me make one thing really clear: The only reason to affiliate with a political party, the only reason to support a political party is to win,” Christie said. “Nothing else matters. If you don’t win, you can’t govern. And winning campaigns are always the campaigns that look forward, not backwards.

The remark was met with a tepid smattering of applause. Christie acknowledged the few in the crowd who did support the comment, and appealed for others to join in.

“That deserves applause,” Christie said. “Because if we don’t get it, we’re gonna lose.”

This is not the first time Christie has gone after Trump for his rhetoric about 2020. But this attack was particularly notable given that the setting was a forum at which many Trump-supporting conservatives were slated to appear, and in some cases, speak. Fox News host Mark Levin delivered the keynote, while former Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) were also on hand.

