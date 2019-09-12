The audience for a Congressional hearing on rules for impeachment audibly groaned when Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) launched into a rant about Democrats starting a “low-T … low energy impeachment.”

“The chairman mentioned he wouldn’t be debating the lexicon as to whether this was an impeachment inquiry or investigation. I’ve called it impeachment in drag because we’ve dressed up impeachment like an oversight hearing. Perhaps it’s low-T impeachment, low energy impeachment,” Gaetz told the committee Thursday.

Gaetz then went on to accuse Judiciary Chair Jerry Nadler (D-NY) of posturing for his primary in New York, where he faces a number of challengers on his left flank. This prompted groans from the audience.

“Hey, moan and groan all you want! We’ve got circumstances here where you guys can’t move the country. You don’t have any support for this endeavor … it’s like a Seinfeld hearing, it’s a hearing about nothing,” Gaetz responded.

Gaetz went on to talk at length about the “Deep State” and accuse various President Barack Obama-era officials of conspiring against Trump.

“We should investigate how someone can make things up and launch us into this bizarre fact pattern and disappear out of thin air and we should be investigating the FISA abuses where Jim Comey and other actors within a very corrupt deep state perpetrated a fraud on the FISA court,” he said.

Watch above, via C-SPAN.

