Seconds after White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney left the briefing podium, Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto summed the proceeding sardonically:

“Well, that went well…”

Speaking on his Fox Business afternoon show Cavuto: Coast to Coast, the anchor completely dismantled the disastrous news conference from Mulvaney at which he announced that next year’s G-7 summit would be held at President Donald Trump’s Doral resort.

“That was Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, first and foremost, announcing that the next G-7 summit will be held at the president’s so-called Trump Doral resort in Miami,” Cavuto said. “That is effectively saying the president has given himself this contract. Now, it might be at cost, but this is unprecedented. I don’t believe I’ve ever seen anything like this … The resort will do all of this, we’re told, at cost. Of course, this is a very expensive locale.”

Cavuto noted that the resort has been plagued by financial issues in recent years.

“All of this comes at a time when a lot of people are saying appearances count for a lot,” Cavuto said. “And given the fact that the president has made a central focus of what the vice the former vice president, Joe Biden knew and when he knew it and the business sides of his son Hunter on just the appearance level alone, the President of the United States rewarding his family-run business — and perhaps one of its premier money makers, the Doral club resort, to host this big event — the spillover effect even at cost is very good for whatever event locale you choose.”

Watch above, via Fox Business.

