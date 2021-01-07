WATCH: Furious Pelosi Condemns Capitol ‘Terrorists,’ Pledges ‘Trump Thugs’ Will Be Prosecuted

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is vowing that those who attacked the Capitol on Wednesday will face criminal charges.

In fiery comments delivered Thursday on Capitol Hill, Pelosi expressed outrage over the scary scene that Congressional staffers were exposed to by the “terrorists” who invaded the complex. And she denounced the man in whose name the rioters stormed the Capitol — President Donald Trump.

“To see how frightened they were, how traumatized they were, because these thugs, these Trump thugs, decided that they would desecrate the Capitol! With no thought of what harm they might do physically, psychologically, or any other way!”

The speaker went on to pledge that those involved will have to answer for their role in the insurrection.

“They will be prosecuted!” Pelosi said. “They will be prosecuted! Justice will be done.”



