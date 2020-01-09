WATCH: George Conway’s Gang of Republican Malcontents Drops Searing Video on Trump Religious Hypocrisy

The Lincoln Project — a group of prominent Republicans disenchanted with President Donald Trump, whose ranks include George Conway — released a searing two-and-a-half minute video aimed at evangelical supporters of the commander-in-chief. In it, clips of Trump speaking on matters of faith are spliced are juxtaposed with footage of the president using crass language and making otherwise vile comments.

The video began with a quote from the Bible, Matthew 7:15, which reads, “Beware of false prophets, which come to you in sheep’s. clothing, but inwardly they are ravening wolves.”

Seconds later, Trump is seen saying “Why do I have to repent? Why do I have to ask for forgiveness?”

Other notable moments from the clip package include; footage of the president saying he could shoot someone in the middle of Fifth Avenue and not lose support, as well as the president calling himself the “chosen one.”

“If this is the best American Christians can do, then God help us all,” a pair of graphics read, in the video’s closing frames.

Along with Conway, The Lincoln Project includes notable figures from the cable news world, including Steve Schmidt, and Rick Wilson.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]