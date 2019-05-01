Sen. Lindsey Graham spent a good portion of his opening statement at the attorney general’s hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee highlighting out the anti-Trump biases of former FBI agent Peter Strzok and former FBI lawyer Lisa Page.

At one point, the South Carolina Republican read a series of texts exchanged between the two ex-FBI staffers, who dated each other.

Graham read one of the texts from October 19, 2016: “Trump is a fucking idiot.”

The comment aired on live television. “Sorry to the kids out there,” Graham said.

Watch above, via Fox News.

