Watch Lindsey Graham Drop an F-Bomb While Reading FBI Texts: ‘Trump is a F*cking Idiot’
May 1st, 2019, 10:23 am
Sen. Lindsey Graham spent a good portion of his opening statement at the attorney general’s hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee highlighting out the anti-Trump biases of former FBI agent Peter Strzok and former FBI lawyer Lisa Page.
At one point, the South Carolina Republican read a series of texts exchanged between the two ex-FBI staffers, who dated each other.
Graham read one of the texts from October 19, 2016: “Trump is a fucking idiot.”
The comment aired on live television. “Sorry to the kids out there,” Graham said.
Watch above, via Fox News.
