WATCH LIVE: Day 1 of Donald Trump’s Second Impeachment Trial

The second impeachment trial of Donald Trump will begin today as the Senate deliberates the charge against the former president for incitement of insurrection. The trial is scheduled to begin at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The trial comes just over a month after Trump’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in a violent attempt to stop Congress from certifying his 2020 election loss to President Joe Biden. The insurgency was fueled by Trump’s unsubstantiated claims that the election was corrupted by mass fraud, and it was preceded by dozens of failed attempts to overturn the election results in and out of court.

On Jan. 13, Trump became the only U.S. president to be impeached twice. The former president previously faced the possibility of being removed from office on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress after he pressured the Ukrainian government into launching an investigation to undermine Biden while they were competing against each other for the White House.

Trump was acquitted over the Ukraine scandal, and it is possible he may avoid conviction again. The Senate held a vote weeks ago where all but five Republicans backed Senator Rand Paul’s push to dismiss the trial on the grounds that it is unconstitutional to impeach a president who is no longer in office. Even though the motion to dismiss was unsuccessful, the development raises big questions about whether Democrats will be able to get the 17 Republican votes they require for a two-thirds majority to convict Trump and ban him from public office for life.

The trial will begin with another vote on the constitutionality of impeaching Trump out of office, even though he was still president when the motion to impeach was brought against him. This will be followed by opening statements from the House impeachment managers and Trump’s defense team, then the trial will move on to the arguments of both sides.

Watch above, via CSPAN.

