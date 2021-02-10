WATCH LIVE: Day 2 of Trump’s Second Senate Impeachment Trial

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

President Donald Trump’s second Senate impeachment trial continues for day two on Wednesday, beginning at 12 p.m. ET.

After showing a stunning video montage of footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, House Democrats will present more evidence showing why they think Trump should be convicted for inciting the insurrection.

Only six Republicans sided with Democrats in voting to proceed with the impeachment by the end of the first day.

Five Republicans had originally joined Democrats on the last vote determining the constitutionality of the trial — but Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) ended up switching sides this time, joining Senators Mitt Romney (R-UT), Ben Sasse (R-NE), Susan Collins (R-ME), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), and Pat Toomey (R-PA).

Trump was impeached by the House last month while still in office and is the first president ever to be impeached twice.

Watch above, via PBS News.

