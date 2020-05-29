President Donald Trump is set to hold a White House press conference at 2 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday amid the violent protests in Minneapolis and his ongoing war against Twitter.

President Trump sent in the National Guard to Minneapolis on Friday amid escalating riots, which saw many buildings burned down, and on Thursday, the president signed a social media executive order after Twitter fact-checked one of his tweets.

Twitter responded on Friday by hiding and censoring one of President Trump’s Twitter posts on the riots, claiming it “violated Twitter Rules about glorifying violence.”

Watch live above via the White House.

