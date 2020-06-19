WATCH LIVE: Friday White House Press Briefing With Kayleigh McEnany

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany is set to hold her next press briefing at 1 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday.

McEnany’s press briefings have been plagued with issues this week, starting with the news at 3:55 p.m. on Monday that McEnany’s 2 p.m. briefing would not take place.

Then, on Wednesday, the sound from McEnany’s press briefing was dropped by a number of news network and sparked social media complaints after an audio glitch created an ear-aching echo for a sizeable chunk of the livestream.

McEnany’s Friday press briefing comes ahead of President Donald Trump’s campaign rally return in Tulsa, Oklahoma this evening.

Watch live above via the White House.

