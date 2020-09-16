WATCH LIVE: Kayleigh McEnany Holds White House Press Briefing

Press secretary Kayleigh McEnany is holding a briefing at the White House on Wednesday. The briefing is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET.

Undoubtedly, the press secretary will promote the historic peace accords signed at the White House on Tuesday. Leaders from Israel, Bahrain, and the UAE all were on hand for the signing.

McEnany is also likely to discuss the return of Big Ten football — for which President Donald Trump took credit on Twitter Wednesday. The White House was scheduled to hold on conference call on this topic just prior to the briefing to address the president’s role in more detail.

The press corps, however, figures more likely to focus on some other topics, including, notably, the continued fallout from the Bob Woodward book.

