White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany is set to hold her next press briefing at 1 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday.

McEnany announced on Fox & Friends, Monday that her briefing would address the New York Times‘ report that President Donald Trump had been aware for months of a Russian military intelligence unit which “secretly offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants for killing coalition forces in Afghanistan — including targeting American troops.”

“I don’t know who these unnamed sources are but it is really egregious,” McEnany responded to the report — which has been confirmed by other outlets — adding, “There’s no place for this kind of leaking — it does not serve the interest of the United States to go and to share classified information or unverified intelligence or any of the thousands of reports that come in on any given day that have to be assessed for their credibility.”

McEnany went on to say that her Monday press briefing would “clear up a lot of the false reporting.”

During McEnany’s last press briefing on the 22nd of June, the White House press secretary came under fire from reporters who asked about President Trump’s repeated use of the term “kung flu” to refer to the coronavirus.

Watch live above via the White House.

