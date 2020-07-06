WATCH LIVE: Monday White House Press Briefing With Kayleigh McEnany

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany is set to hold her next press briefing at 1 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday.

During her last press briefing on Wednesday, McEnany was grilled by reporters on President Donald Trump’s Twitter post calling a proposed Black Lives Matter sign in New York City a “symbol of hate.”

“All black lives do matter, he agrees with that sentiment… But what he doesn’t agree with is an organization that chants ‘pigs in a blanket fry ’em like bacon’ about our police officers, our valiant heroes, who are out on the street protecting us each and every day,” commented McEnany, adding that President Trump is “talking about the organization” Black Lives Matter and not the movement.

McEnany was also asked by reporters about President Trump sharing a video which showed one of his supporters shouting “white power!” — McEnany said, “The president took down that video. That deletion speaks strongly.”

Watch live above via the White House.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]