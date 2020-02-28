President Donald Trump is rallying in South Carolina tonight ahead of Saturday’s big primary race.

After poor showings in the last few states, Joe Biden may end up winning the Palmetto State. Bernie Sanders is currently the Democratic frontrunner.

Trump has taunted the Democrats over the contentious primary race, singling out “Mini Mike” Bloomberg in particular:

Mini Mike is getting slammed. His debates were, perhaps, the worst in presidential debating history. A total phony who disavowed “Stop & Frisk” after swearing by it for years, and even recently. He horribly overused it, & then dropped when running as a Dem. A total phony! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 28, 2020

The president will be campaigning tonight amid growing concerns about the spread of coronavirus. Trump designated Vice President Mike Pence to lead the coronavirus response.

You can watch the rally live above, via WLTX.

