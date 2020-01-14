WATCH LIVE: President Donald Trump Holds Rally in Milwaukee

President Donald Trump is campaigning in Milwaukee opposite tonight’s Democratic presidential debate.

The president is holding his rally as the House is poised to send articles of impeachment to the Senate for the upcoming trial. Earlier tonight the House Intelligence Committee shared more evidence provided by Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas.

Tonight Trump again trashed the House and said the impeachment inquiry wasn’t fair to him:

Cryin’ Chuck Schumer just said, “The American people want a fair trial in the Senate.” True, but why didn’t Nervous Nancy and Corrupt politician Adam “Shifty” Schiff give us a fair trial in the House. It was the most lopsided & unfair basement hearing in the history of Congress! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2020

Trump even suggested the Senate ought to dismiss the case outright instead of entertaining it:

Many believe that by the Senate giving credence to a trial based on the no evidence, no crime, read the transcripts, “no pressure” Impeachment Hoax, rather than an outright dismissal, it gives the partisan Democrat Witch Hunt credibility that it otherwise does not have. I agree! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2020

You can watch the rally live above, via Fox News.

