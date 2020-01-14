comScore

TRUMP HOLDS RALLY IN MILWAUKEE

live stream

WATCH LIVE: President Donald Trump Holds Rally in Milwaukee

By Mediaite StaffJan 14th, 2020, 7:43 pm

President Donald Trump is campaigning in Milwaukee opposite tonight’s Democratic presidential debate.

The president is holding his rally as the House is poised to send articles of impeachment to the Senate for the upcoming trial. Earlier tonight the House Intelligence Committee shared more evidence provided by Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas.

Tonight Trump again trashed the House and said the impeachment inquiry wasn’t fair to him:

Trump even suggested the Senate ought to dismiss the case outright instead of entertaining it:

You can watch the rally live above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: