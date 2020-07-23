<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

President Donald Trump will hold a press briefing at 5:00 p.m. ET Thursday evening.

It’s the president’s third coronavirus briefing this week after his announcement that he would begin holding them regularly again. Thursday’s briefing comes as the United States passes the 4,000,000 coronavirus case mark — 2,000,000 more than Brazil, which has the second-largest number of cases in the world.

The president discussed the reopening of schools during his Wednesday briefing, claiming that children will not bring the virus home to their parents and that “many governors want the schools to open.”

“I would like to see the schools open especially when you see statistics like this — we have great statistics on young people and on safety,” he added. “So we would like to see schools open. We want to see the economy open.”

Trump also responded to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s claim that he is the first racist president — citing in his defense criminal justice reform, opportunity zones, and minority unemployment rates “prior to the China plague coming in.”

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has taken over and conducted the briefings for the past three months, and since Trump has returned, several members of the media have praised his more serious “new tone” regarding the pandemic.

Watch above via the White House.

