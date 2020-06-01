President Donald Trump is set to speak in moments amid the protests and riots all over the country happening in response to the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

There had been some question over whether he would deliver an address, given reports yesterday on divisions within the White House. Per CNN:

A serious divide has emerged among Donald Trump’s top allies and advisers over how the President should address several nights of protests and riots across the nation following the death of George Floyd. Trump is being urged by some advisers to formally address the nation and call for calm, while others have said he should condemn the rioting and looting more forcefully or risk losing middle-of-the-road voters in November, according to several sources familiar with the deliberations.

You can watch his comments live above, via the White House.

