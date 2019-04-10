comScore
WATCH LIVE: President Donald Trump Speaks in TX

By Mediaite TVApr 10th, 2019, 4:56 pm

President Donald Trump is set to speak this afternoon in Crosby, Texas.

The president is expected to sign an executive order and deliver remarks on energy and infrastructure.

During a fundraiser earlier today in Texas, POTUS invited the media into the room as he talked immigration:

