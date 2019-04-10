WATCH LIVE: President Donald Trump Speaks in TX

President Donald Trump is set to speak this afternoon in Crosby, Texas.

The president is expected to sign an executive order and deliver remarks on energy and infrastructure.

During a fundraiser earlier today in Texas, POTUS invited the media into the room as he talked immigration:

Pres Trump unexpectedly summons press pool into his roundtable with supporters in San Antonio. @POTUS said he wanted press to hear about illegal immigrants dying after crossing the border into US. He also said some migrants are a threat to local residents. pic.twitter.com/IaiDmhGlU4 — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) April 10, 2019

“This is a very important story,” says @POTUS. Says local residents find bodies all over their fields – including pregnant women – and "we have to do something about it. Appeals to reporters to write about it. Says he can't believe it hasn't gotten major press coverage. pic.twitter.com/OzCbJH2Tsh — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) April 10, 2019

