WATCH LIVE: President Trump Addresses the Nation Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

For only the second time during his administration, President Donald Trump will deliver a primetime address to the nation from the Oval Office on Wednesday night.

Trump will speak to a nation which has been rattled by the outbreak of coronavirus — which the World Health Organization has now officially deemed a pandemic. The stock market has plunged thousands of points in recent days. Offices across America are being shuttered, with employees being told to work from home. And major events from coast to coast are being cancelled or dramatically scaled back. Among the notable announcements Wednesday; the NCAA said that it is barring fans from attending March Madness games, and officials in New York declared the cancellation of the St. Patrick’s Day parade.

On Wednesday, the president met with bankers and Wall Street executives — as he tries to calm the markets amid their ongoing slide. The U.S. officially entered bear market conditions on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones falling 1,464 points to close at 23,553.

The address begins at 9:00 p.m. ET. Watch above, via NBC News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]