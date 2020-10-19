President Donald Trump is set to hold a campaign rally at Prescott Regional Airport in Prescott, Arizona on Monday.

Trump is scheduled to address supporters at 3 p.m. Eastern.

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) will also be present for the event.

Gearing up for the rally w/ @realDonaldTrump in #Prescott today like: Kicks off at noon. See you there. To attend go to https://t.co/mkZLqVdXO7 Trump rallies are open to ALL AMERICANS. Sometimes up to 20% of attendees are registered Democrats. #MAGA pic.twitter.com/z3vv8cfqm2 — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) October 19, 2020

A huge line of supporters queuing up for entry to the rally was captured on film, Monday and shared by the Trump campaign.

Arizonans are hyped up to see President Trump today! This massive line in Prescott started forming BEFORE sunrise ‼️pic.twitter.com/qhOrlKlcnw — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) October 19, 2020

Watch live above.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]