WATCH LIVE: President Trump Holds Campaign Rally In Prescott, Arizona at 3:00 Eastern

By Charlie NashOct 19th, 2020, 12:27 pm

President Donald Trump is set to hold a campaign rally at Prescott Regional Airport in Prescott, Arizona on Monday.

Trump is scheduled to address supporters at 3 p.m. Eastern.

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) will also be present for the event.

A huge line of supporters queuing up for entry to the rally was captured on film, Monday and shared by the Trump campaign.

Watch live above.

