President Donald Trump is holding a press briefing this afternoon that the White House has billed will be focused on coronavirus testing.

The press briefing comes amid concerns of the coronavirus at the White House itself, with a number of safeguards in place and staffers being told to wear masks after Katie Miller, spokeswoman for Vice President Mike Pence, tested positive. Earlier last week a personal valet to the president also tested positive.

As the New York Times reported, “the discovery of the two infected employees has prompted the White House to ramp up its procedures to combat the virus, asking more staff members to work from home, increasing usage of masks and more rigorously screening people who enter the complex.”

You can watch live above, via the White House.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]