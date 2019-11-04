President Donald Trump is holding a rally in Lexington tonight ahead of Tuesday’s big Kentucky gubernatorial election.

The president was in Mississippi Friday for a rally, railing against the impeachment inquiry following the House vote formalizing the process. Today the transcripts of Marie Yovanovitch and Michael McKinley were publicly released, and more are expected to come out tomorrow.

Trump will be rallying tonight for Governor Matt Bevin, up for reelection against Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear.

You can watch live above, via PBS.

