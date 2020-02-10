President Donald Trump is in New Hampshire tonight on the eve of tomorrow’s big primary to hold a campaign rally.

The president will be speaking to supporters in New Hampshire while the people running to be his Democratic opponent continue campaigning ahead of the vote. The latest polling shows Bernie Sanders leading the pack.

Trump is holding the rally in the wake of him acquittal in the Senate last week and subsequent decision to remove both Alexander Vindman and his brother from their positions at the White House, as well as firing Gordon Sondland.

The president has celebrated the Senate acquittal but also took to Twitter over the weekend to go after senators that voted to convict, including Mitt Romney and Joe Manchin.

You can watch live above, via PBS.

